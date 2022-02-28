Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $876,770.90

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $876,770.90 and $60,864.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00034837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00106201 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,621,277 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

