Namecoin Price Tops $2.26 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $8,355.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,204.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00779727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00204358 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.