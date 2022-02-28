Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. 78,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Natera has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $73,013,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

