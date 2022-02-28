National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

