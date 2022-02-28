National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.90.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.