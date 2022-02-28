National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.42.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$1.31 on Monday, hitting C$101.47. 491,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,321. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$79.82 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,827,410.80. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Insiders have bought 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.