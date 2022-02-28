National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.42.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.47. 491,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,321. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$79.82 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.01. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock worth $4,226,650 over the last quarter.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.