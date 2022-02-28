National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.25.

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.78. 1,141,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.01. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$43.09. The firm has a market cap of C$23.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

