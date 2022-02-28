National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $78.03. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 838 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

