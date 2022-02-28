Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Up 2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 39,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 92,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

