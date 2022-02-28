Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Navient worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.