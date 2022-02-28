Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
