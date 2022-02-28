Nerdwallet Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nerdwallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NRDS stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.