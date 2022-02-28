Neutrino Token (NSBT) One Day Volume Hits $91,520.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $91,520.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for $17.45 or 0.00042407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,527,852 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

