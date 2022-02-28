New BitShares (NBS) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

