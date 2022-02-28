New World Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after buying an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after buying an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $297.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.