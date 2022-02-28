New World Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 96,210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,642,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $361,954,000 after buying an additional 2,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,312,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,289,000 after buying an additional 2,320,924 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

