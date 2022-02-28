New World Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 817,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

