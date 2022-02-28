New World Advisors LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

