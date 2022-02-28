New World Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,956,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,541,000. BRP Group comprises about 25.9% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New World Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BRP Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 108,191.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.