Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits Market Cap of $2,877.03

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $2,877.03 and $112.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

