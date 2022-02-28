NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will announce $61.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $251.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.09 million to $257.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $258.60 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

