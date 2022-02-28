Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.87

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.87 and last traded at $184.97, with a volume of 11639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

