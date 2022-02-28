NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

