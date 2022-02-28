NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 178005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

