NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextNav.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NN stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

