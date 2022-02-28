NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.90

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 358323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEXT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of NextSource Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$428.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.21.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.