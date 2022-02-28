Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 387927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
