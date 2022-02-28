NFT Alley Price Reaches $0.0347 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $17,953.79 and approximately $33,419.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.20 or 0.06731582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.67 or 1.00130214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

