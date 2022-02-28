Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and $1.58 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,301.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.08 or 0.06796733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00265373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.72 or 0.00784548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00071438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00395889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00208024 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,607,787,623 coins and its circulating supply is 8,993,537,623 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.