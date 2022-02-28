NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 1,889,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,399,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth $485,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.