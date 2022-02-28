NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.