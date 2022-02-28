Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $923.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

