NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Down 3.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.
About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN Group (NNGPF)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.