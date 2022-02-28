Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -23.5%.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,582,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

