North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,059 shares during the period. North American Construction Group makes up 5.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 7.53% of North American Construction Group worth $32,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,970. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

