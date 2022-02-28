Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Set at C$50.00 by Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been given a C$50.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$2.21 on Monday, hitting C$40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,393. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.96. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

