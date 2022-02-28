Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.64. 223,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,792,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,760,000 after acquiring an additional 960,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.