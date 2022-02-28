Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Novavax stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,726. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock worth $6,349,753 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

