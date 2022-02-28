Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Novavax stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,726. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43.
In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock worth $6,349,753 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
