NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 5.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 81,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,246,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

