Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.58

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 214938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,141,695 shares of company stock valued at $62,792,639. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,315,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 77.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,866,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

