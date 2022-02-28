Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.08.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 311.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.