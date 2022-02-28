Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NUVB remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Monday. 2,365,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.
In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
