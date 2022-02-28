Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NUVB remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Monday. 2,365,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 1,264,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 84.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.