NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $107.25. 70,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

