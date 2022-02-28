Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $389,419.16 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $389,419.16 and approximately $77,192.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

