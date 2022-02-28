O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.