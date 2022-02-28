Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.51. 9,177,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.