Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Up 7.7%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 78,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,343,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

