Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 8,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $515.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.