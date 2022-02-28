Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCAX. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $85,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

